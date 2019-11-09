Maxwell’s Supermarket Reopens in Wake of Dorian

Maxwell’s Supermarket opened its doors to the public once again on Thursday, October 7, 2019 making it the first grocery store opened in Marsh Harbour since Hurricane Dorian.



The store was stocked and ready to serve Abaco. The parking lot was full and all the carts were being used, as hundreds of people flooded into the store for a bit of normalcy. You have never seen people so happy to be in a grocery store. And we are pleased to announce that Maxwells is Vat free.

The people of Abaco wish to thank owner, Chad Sawyer, working so hard to offer this ray of hope and invitation for others to come back home soon.

The furniture department is also open (the entrance can be found on the left side of the building.)

Fredericks Agency is temporarily set up inside as well.



And coming soon will be BTC, Cable Bahamas, Commonwealth Bank, and a pharmacy.