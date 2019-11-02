PM Holds Town Halls in Man-O-War & Hope Town

Prime Minister Minnis continued his series of Town Hall meetings in the Abaco Cays Nov 1, meeting with residents of Man-O-War Cay and Elbow Cay.

Prime Minister Minnis alongside Hope Town District Councillor and Man-O-War resident Jeremy Sweeting

Residents were provided with an update on what the Government is doing to assist residents rebuild their communities and kick start the economy, including the implementation of a new VAT Relief Policy, the establishment of an independent Authority to cut the red tape in the reconstruction process and grants for small businesses.

“We want to get your economies up and running as quickly as possible,” said Prime Minister Minnis. In Man-O-War Cay the Prime Minister was presented with a ‘Key to the Cay’ by Hope Town District Chief Councillor Jeremy T. Sweeting.

More updates to follow.