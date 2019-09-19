Abaco Chamber of Commerce Holds Meeting for Evacuated Abaco Business Persons

The Abaco Chamber of Commerce held a meeting September 18, 2019 at the British Colonial Hilton in Nassau for Abaco business people displaced by the destruction of Hurricane Dorian. The meeting exceeded all expectations drawing close to 200 persons. The Chamber called the meeting to bring together those business people committed to restarting their businesses in Abaco as a way to let them know the Abaco Chamber is working on an initiative that will help reignite commerce on the stricken island and cays.

The plan hopes to put in place a long-term strategy for the rebuilding and economic recovery of Abaco. “We are very pleased by the level of support we received at the meeting today. It far exceeded our expectations in both attendance and enthusiasm”, said Ken Hutton, President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce. “We are especially happy with the overwhelmingly positive response to PROJECT RESURRECT which was introduced at the meeting”, he said. PROJECT RESURRECT is a wholly private-sector initiative co-founded by the Abaco Chamber of Commerce and several local and international business persons to study, develop and ultimately pay for the rebuilding of Abaco, with Government approval, using state-of-the-art technologies, building materials and methods and restore Abaco as the second largest economy in The Bahamas. PROJECT RESURRECT will be a stand-alone, non-profit organization governed by a board of Trustees comprising both Bahamian and Internationally respected business professionals.

The project will be held the highest international standards of accounting, transparency and visibility. “We are truly excited to partner with the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, the Local Government Council for Marsh Harbour and Spring City and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation to use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redesign and rebuild Abaco as modern, efficient and desirable destination and place to do business”, said Adrian Lismore, long-time Abaco second home owner and founding member of PROJECT RESURRECT. “We look forward to partnering with Government to have a true private-sector driven and funded rebuilding of Abaco’s business community and economy”, he said. PROJECT RESURRECT is expected to be operational shortly and more information will be provided regarding fund structure, donation instructions and priorities. Any inquiries should be directed to the Abaco Chamber of Commerce at info@abacochamber.org.