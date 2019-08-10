Illegal Migrants and Narcotics Apprehended in North Abaco

In a combined effort between Bahamas Immigration Department, Customs Department and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force at approximately 7:30 a.m. this morning, a joint operation was conducted in the Grand Cay, Northern Abaco area.

The results of the operation led to the apprehension of approximately 12 illegal Haitian migrants, and one American male found in possession of what is suspected to be marijuana.

RBDF patrol craft, P-126, coxswained by Petty Officer Bernard Miller, returned to Grand Bahama with the apprehended persons, who were subsequently turned over to the Bahamas Immigration Department and Police Drug Enforcement Unit.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping our borders secured.

(For further information please contact the RBDF Public Relations Department or visit our website: www.rbdf.gov.bs, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and view our Youtube channel)