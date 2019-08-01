Contract Signed for Elbow Cay Dune Road Repair

By Lindsay Thompson

A contract was signed between the Government of The Bahamas and Bahamas Marine Construction Co. Ltd. for the shoreline stabilization of ‘Dune Road’ at Elbow Cay, Abaco, to provide safer passage for residents traversing the area.



Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis led a delegation from New Providence for the Contract Signing Ceremony — Shoreline Stabilization of Dune Road, held Wednesday, July 31, 2019.



The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Hon. Desmond Bannister, Minister of Works; the Hon. Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Abaco; Viana Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer, Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit and other officials.

Hope Town and Elbow Cay possess a rich history, which the residents of the area have preserved with great dedication and care, the Prime Minister observed in his remarks.



“You are known throughout The Bahamas for the preservation of your cultural heritage, your civic involvement and your robust involvement in matters of local government.



“I am happy to be here today to acknowledge these community attributes and to offer you some good news for which you have been waiting for some time,” he said.



Provisions under the contract aim to bring relief and to ensure the safety of the residents of, and visitors to, the historic environs of Elbow Cay.



“You would be pleased to know that The Ministry of Public Works is also conducting roadwork at Green Turtle Cay, and is about to commence retaining wall construction and installation of road markings,” the Prime Minister said.

Additionally, the Ministry has purchased a road-marking machine, which will be sent to Abaco, the training for which will be provided by the Ministry’s staff, he said.



In 1999, Hurricane Floyd caused severe damage to the edge of Queen’s Highway and nearby sand dune, resulting in loss of beach sand in front of the dune. And over time, the dune was severely damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011 and other tropical weather systems.



“Immediate action is required to keep the road in a safe condition and to stabilize the shoreline to mitigate shoreline erosion,” the Prime Minister said.

The Ministry of Public Works conducted the site investigations and prepared a scope of works, which include site clearance and removal of common earth materials, rehabilitation of 790 ft. long road surface, construction of 850 linear feet of retaining wall to stabilize edge of road, planting of dune vegetation, among other safety measures.



“Based on the Ministry’s recommendation, the Government of The Bahamas approved that a contract be issued to Bahamas Marine Construction Co. Ltd in the amount of Three Million, Two Hundred & Sixty Three Thousand, Six Hundred & Sixty Five Dollars Forty Four Cents ($3,263,665.44),” the Prime Minister noted.



Approval was also granted for a contingency sum due to the nature of the work where there is a high risk of unforeseen subsurface construction conditions, that may potentially lead to an increase in the amount of both filter and armor stones required, he said.

The anticipated length of the contract work is 30 weeks.