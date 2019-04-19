Thirty Four Graduate from Neighbourhood Watch Program

Thirty-four graduates received certificates and pins for successfully completing the National Neighbourhood Watch Training Programme. This is a new program to foster better relations between the police and the communities they serve. The ceremony was held in the activity hall of the Friendship Tabernacle Church in Dundas Town on April 5, 2019. The Hon. Marvin Dames, MP and Minister of National Security, was the featured speaker who gave the graduation charge.

The graduates had completed a one-week course that instructed them in identifying suspicious behaviour and making appropriate contact with police for further action. It was not designed to teach them how to confront criminal behaviour as that is the responsibility of the police.

Mr. Dames spoke about the need for a successful relationship between the police and residents who understand the daily activities within their neighbourhoods. Police success at crime reduction is often a result of cooperative effort between community residents and the police. These graduates were trained to look for unwanted behaviour traits indicating traits leading to more serious social issues.

Family members and various police officers attended the ceremony, bringing the attendance to about 70 persons.