MHVFR Donates Fire Engine to Sandy Point

The Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire and Rescue donated its Engine Three to the community of Sandy Point on April 7, 2019. A delegation from Sandy Point was present to get instructions on using the pump and hose equipment for the truck’s 500-gallon tank.

Accepting the fire engine were Sandy Point’s two fire chiefs, Hugo Knowles and Greg Deveaux. Administrator for South Abaco, Donald Rolle, and Chief Councillor for South Abaco, Jacquelyn Estevez both attended the short ceremony as well as Township Secretary Geleece Gaitor, Elisha Pinder, and Diaz Rolle.

The Marsh Harbour fire department needed the interior space in the fire station for renovating Engine 5, presently out of service with a severely leaking tank and bad pump. The bad tank body will be removed and an 1,800 gallon tank will be installed, giving the department a tanker for delivering water to pumper engines at fire scenes. Adequate water is a primary need, and the department’s pumper engines can empty their tanks in minutes if all hoses are put in service. Many areas of Central Abaco do not have any auxiliary water supplies.