Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco along with persons from the Passport Office “Light It Up Blue” to show their support for Autism Awareness Month donning t-shirts provided through REACHBahamas (Research and Education for Autism and related Challenges). Gayle McIntosh, Abaco representative for REACH noted that the T-shirts, which are now available through her at the Office of the Prime Minister were a little late arriving and are priced between $15 to $17 based on size. The Month of April is recognized worldwide as Autism Awareness Month.

“Light it Up Blue” for Autism

Timothy Roberts 20 hours ago

Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco along with persons from the Passport Office “Light It Up Blue” to show their support for Autism Awareness Month donning t-shirts provided through REACHBahamas (Research and Education for Autism and related Challenges).

Gayle McIntosh, Abaco representative for REACH noted that the T-shirts, which are now available through her at the Office of the Prime Minister were a little late arriving and are priced between $15 to $17 based on size. The Month of April is recognized worldwide as Autism Awareness Month.

