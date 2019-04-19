Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister in Abaco along with persons from the Passport Office “Light It Up Blue” to show their support for Autism Awareness Month donning t-shirts provided through REACHBahamas (Research and Education for Autism and related Challenges).
Gayle McIntosh, Abaco representative for REACH noted that the T-shirts, which are now available through her at the Office of the Prime Minister were a little late arriving and are priced between $15 to $17 based on size. The Month of April is recognized worldwide as Autism Awareness Month.
“Light it Up Blue” for Autism
Timothy Roberts
20 hours ago
Lifestyles
