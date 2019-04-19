Hope Town District Council Reviews Twenty Two Permits

In a concession to accommodate 22 applications for docks, boat lifts and residential construction, the Hope Town District Council’s April 3, 2019, agenda was restricted to deal only with construction permit applications. This shortened agenda was necessary as the Administrator had another meeting to attend at noon. The two-hour morning session held in Hope Town was a departure from the Council’s typical four- to six-hour sessions covering a broader range of topics on Guana, Man-O-Wan, Elbow Cay and many smaller cays within the district.

Council members wanted to accommodate contractors and others unable to begin work until permits were approved and applicable fees paid. A few items were deferred for incomplete information. The most notable application was for a 7,000 square-foot residence at the Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Resort on Guana Cay which brought a permit fee of $2,190 and an estimated construction cost of $3 million.

Council members were disappointed in the Administrator’s comment that Nassau does not seem to want an election for the vacant Hope Town Council seat.

Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting noted that Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco, James Albury, has scheduled a meeting with all chief councillors on April 15.