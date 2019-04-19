Central & South Abaco Board of Representatives Formed

On Monday, April 15 Local Government leaders met to form the Central &South Abaco Board of Representatives. According to MP James Albury, “We will meet quarterly as a board to discuss important issues and areas of concern in our respective areas and how we can work together to improve and better the lives of our constituents.

Left to right: Denis Knowles (Senior Constituency Caseworker); Dalson Stuart (Chief Councillor of the Moore’s Island District Council); Jacqueline Estevez (Chief Councillor of the South Abaco District Council); James Albury (MP for Central & South Abaco); Jeremy Sweeting (Chief Councillor of the Hope Town District Council); and Roscoe Thompson (Chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township.)