The Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition was held at SuperClubs Breezes this month. The winner, who competed with students representing islands across The Bahamas, was Denardo McDonald of Grade 11, Forest Heights Academy in Marsh Harbour. This is the second winner of the prestigious, national competition to hail from Abaco. BIS Photo.

Back-to-Back Junior Minister of Tourism Winners for Abaco and Forest Heights The Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition was held at SuperClubs Breezes this month. The winner, who competed with students representing islands across The Bahamas, was Denardo McDonald of Grade 11, Forest Heights Academy in Marsh Harbour. This is the second winner of the prestigious, national competition to hail from Abaco. BIS Photo. Share

tweet

