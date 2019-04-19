Abaco Officers Honoured in Ceremony

Over 70 officers in the Northern Bahamas district of the Royal Bahama Police Force, including seven from Abaco, were recognized during a commendation ceremony in Grand Bahama on April 10.

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson commended officers who were selected from Grand Bahama, Bimini and Abaco for their courage and dedication in the execution of their duties, and encouraged them to continue to strive for excellence in their policing career.

Among those receiving the Commissioner’s Commendation were seven officers from the Abaco District, including Corporal 3183 Garnet Mills, Sergeant 2439 Claudia Butler, Corporal 3397 Patrick Thurston, Det Corp 3137 Nelson Botin, Det Corp 3442 Lamon Kerr, Det Corp 3498 Malcom Dean, and Corp 3506 Arnold Nesbitt Jr, for their bravery and courage in responding to assist a distress vessel with 82 passengers in waters off Abaco.

Supt Noel Curry (and a former Chief of Police for Abaco) said the officers demonstrated strength and courage through treacherous waters and were able to rescue 18 survivors, and retrieved 31 casualties.

The ceremony was held at the Police Training College on Pioneers Way, in Freeport where some 76 officers were recipients of a certificate of commendation from the commissioner, and from their supervisors and commanders. ACP Samuel Butler was also present and brought brief remarks.

Commissioner Ferguson expressed gratitude to the recipients for their outstanding work. “We know that you cannot be fully compensated for all the time you are away from your families while keeping your community safe, and all the sacrifices you make daily to guard and maintain the good reputation of the RBPF,” he said. “We see your commitment and we know your hard work, and so this commendation ceremony is just a small token of our appreciation.”

He stressed that it is important to express appreciation and recognize employees for their good work.

“It confirms that their work is valued. The granting of these commendations will no doubt increase productivity levels and help to stimulate good work ethics among your peers,” he told the recipients.

Mr. Ferguson also commended the supervisors, explaining that it was not an easy task making selection from among other equally qualified officers. “The quality of work you have produced sets you apart. So, I implore you to continue on this path. As you write your stories of policing, do so with zeal and with vigor,” he stated.

“I am so proud of you all. I want to say that everyone could not be recognized at this time, but we intend to make this a regular event to keep the good work going.”

ACP Butler thanked the police chief for coming to Grand Bahama as they recognize officers in the northern district who stood out. “We truly appreciate your commitment and dedication in causing our community to be safe. I want to give credit to the commissioner for his visionary leadership and being in tune with us; he understands that praise is one of the powerful tools a leader can use, and I invite commanding officers to look at their staff and give recommendation,” he said.