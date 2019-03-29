Eric Sawyer Memorial Dinner Raises Over $3000 for ECC

Submitted by Frank Durant

The second annual Eric Sawyer Memorial Dinner and Fundraiser was a complete success.

Held at Sundowners in Green Turtle Cay on world Down Syndrome Awareness Day, March 21, a bit of wind and rain did not stop the overwhelming show of support from the both locals and cruisers.

Eric was one of the first seven students when Every Child Counts (ECC) began twenty-one ago. ECC provides education and career training for special needs students on Abaco. From those humble beginnings in a renovated shipping container, the school has grown into what you see today. Now with about 120 students attending, this campus is solely funded by donations.

Truly a school built on love.

Eric loved pork chops and so the barbecue held at Sundowners served 200 chops.

Four incredible musicians, all cruisers that love the area, donated their talents to provide the entertainment and they were awesome.

With the entire proceeds from meal sales and with all tips collected going to ECC, the evening generated over $3600 and still counting.

That is over $1000 more than what was collected the first year.

A huge “Thank You” goes out for the support from this wonderful community.