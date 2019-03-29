Chamber Board Meets with Bahamas Gaming Operators Association

The Board of the Directors of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce met recently with Mr. Gershan Major, CEO of the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association, an industry group comprising the leading gaming operators in The Bahamas.

Mr. Major was in Abaco to discuss with the Chamber some of the programs and initiatives the BGOA has launched to assist with responsible gaming and problem gambling issues associated with their industry.

He also explained how the gaming industry in The Bahamas was one of the most heavily regulated sectors in the economy being subject to both the Bahamas Gaming Board regulations and the Financial Services industry regulations exactly like commercial banks in the country. They are required to collect the same “Know Your Customer” information from their clients as any bank or financial institution prior to opening an account.

Additionally, Mr. Major detailed many of the customer safety and data security measures the industry has self-imposed to ensure safe and responsible gaming throughout the network of Web Shop Operators.

The Abaco Chamber of Commerce encouraged the BGOA to continue its community outreach programs. The Chamber encourages all businesses that are legally formed, properly regulated and operating within the laws of The Bahamas and they wish Mr. Major and the BGOA every success. They look forward to welcoming the BGOA as a responsible member of the Abaco business community.