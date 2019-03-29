Abaco Student Returns with Gold Medals from Abu Dhabi Special Olympics

Latonya Moss returned to Abaco from the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi with two gold medals in bocce ball, one for single competition and one for mixed participation. Needless to say, her welcome back to the island on Saturday, March 23 was overwhelming.

From the representative of the local Office of Tourism, Wynsome Ferguson, to her dad, Huel Moss, to class mates, to former teachers, family members, friends and representatives of the Department of Education such as Superintendent Dominique McCartney- Russell and the former Superintendent, Dr. Lenora Black, a crowd was there to welcome her back.

Some brought fruits, some flowers, some were holding banners and balloons.

As she was meeting with her father at the entrance to the airport she was overcome with emotion, but she was soon happily basking in the hugs and demonstrations of affection and recognition from everyone present.

Latonya Moss

There were countless photographs taken with her medals and she even signed autographs.

Latonya Moss is a young woman who not only excels in playing Bocce Ball but is also a very gifted artist who creates many outstanding pieces sold at Abaco Ceramics and at the Gift Shop at Every Child Counts.

She was accompanied to Abu Dhabi by Nicole DeNardin, the Art Teacher at ECC and Coach for the Special Olympics Swim Team. The Bahamas also brought back a Bronze Medal in the swimming competition.

A Motorcade through Marsh Harbour was planned for the following Monday, March 25.

Motorcade:

Waving through the sun roof of a pick-up truck, twice gold medalist at Abu Dhabi Special Olympics, Latonya Moss, was driven in a motorcade through settlements of Central Abaco.

Escorted by police officers on motorcycle, with the Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco, James Abury, following the medalist’s vehicle, the convoy departed from Every Child Counts at 1pm on March 25.

With Ken Jones video-recording and many photographers on the ready, well over twenty cars drove through Forest Drive, passing in front of Long Bay School with Latonya acknowledging a group of students waving from a balcony, on to Grace Baptist Church where little children were cheering, on to Central Abaco Primary School where a small group of children stood watching and cheering the motorcade.

The cars then turned in front of Patrick J Bethel High School to rejoin Murphy Town Main Street on their way back through Dundas Town to ECC.

At Smith Memorial School, formerly attended by Latonya, a group of students and adults stood on the porch waving and cheering.

Upon their arrival at ECC, the participants in the motorcade, among them Mrs. Dominique Mc Cartney -Russell, Dr. Black, Wynsome Ferguson, ECC Principal Lynn Major, teachers, volunteers, students and friends too many to acknowledge were greeted by the school band as an invitation to dance and rejoice.

With representatives from Abaco, New Providence and Grand Bahama, The Bahamas brought back from the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi six gold, two silver and five bronze medals.