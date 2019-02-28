Man-O-War Flea Market Raises Funds for Local School

A favorite destination for flea-market aficionados for the last thirty some years, the Man-O-War Flea Market was held February 16, 2019.

Some of the regular market vendors were there such as Vonda Bethel and Corella Sands, offering a large array of quilted items as well as jewelry makers such as Julia Sawyer and Sea Glass Design Gail Barton, who both had a nice display of hand- crafted creations. Another regular, ECC, also had an array of student-made items.

The bulk of the market’s offering were mostly books and clothes. The avid readers could browse for books of all sorts at many tables. Clothes were also abundant and offered in many places. Should you need any kind of ropes or even heavy metal chain, it was there.

Some great raffle prizes such as round-trip ticket to West Palm Beach on Cherokee Air, a television set, two night-stay at the Abaco Beach Resort, a two-night stay at the Hope Town Harbor Lodge, snorkeling trips, golf cart rentals, jewelry, phones, Sail Shop bags and more attracted many ticket buyers.

The Silent Auction offered some interesting lots such as a well-kept dinghy and a wooden Chesapeake Chester Yawl boat.

Though missing some of the variety of items of years past, there was still a jolly atmosphere. The Mandolin Players serenaded the passers-by, their basket asking for a donation for the school.

People walked in groups, some browsing, some meeting acquaintances and some stopping to buy pickled items, jellies or fresh local eggs at the G&M Pantry. Others satisfied their sweet tooth with cakes, cookies and pies at other booths while the main courses were being prepared on the grill. In case you were in a rush or just wanted something small, conch fritters were made for a great appetizer to eat on the go.

Sojer crab races, the bouncing castle, games of hoopla kept the children busy.

At the sail shop, not really part of the market, but very popular-several seamstresses were busy sewing away as some buyers waited for the special bag they had requested.

By noon, the Dips and Sips coffee shop and the Marina restaurant were packed with hungry consumers sitting outside enjoying the beautiful weather.

Close to 1pm, the raffle tickets were drawn, and the lucky winners announced. The silent auction drawing followed not much later, catching possible winners before they left as people started to leave at around 1-1:30pm, walking back to their respective ferries.

Albury’s Ferry which had generously cut the round-trip fare to ten dollars.

The Man-O-War Flea market will always be popular as it is a great meeting place even if not all who attend intend on buying things. The concept of helping the Man-O-War School holds a big place in local peoples’ hearts, so we will all be meeting you again at the next year’s Man – O- War Flea Market.