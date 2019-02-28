Love Rush Junkanoo Draws Crowd

A large crowd of locals and visitors gathered along the street sides to be a part of the biggest Abaco Junkanoo event of the year during Love Rush Junkanoo weekend.

When the dancing stopped and the music subsided last year’s upstarts, Spartans United proved they were no one year wonders as they captured their second straight victory in the Adult Junkanoo Competition.

The Spartans United, under the theme Holiday Seasons, won all categories except for Costume as a Group, tallying the winning score of 1335. They earned the following points in each category: Banner 183, Execution of Theme 65, Costume as a Group 301, Music 338, Group Performance 272, Choreograph Dancers 176 for a total of 1335.

Placing second with 1237 point overall was the Murphy Town Superstars under the theme The Enchanted City of Agrabah. They earned the highest points of any group in Costume as a Group. Their points are as follows: Banner 163, Execution of Theme 59, Costume as a Group 305, Music 331, Group Performance 230 and Choreograph Dancers 149 for a total of 1237.

Coming third of the three groups who participated with 984 points was the Green Turtle Cay Lil’ Island Slammers under the theme Hurricanes. They scored the following points in each category: Banner 121, Execution of Theme 56, Costume as a Group 235, Music 285, Group Performance 147, and Choreograph Dancers 140 for a total 984.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha T. Rolle officially opened Parade, lauding the participants and the cultural importance of Junkanoo.

Mrs. Rolle also joined many in the audience in sampling local foods and wares from a number of vendors that night.

Newly appointed Chairperson of the All Abaco Junkanoo Committee, Ayanna Archer, said the Love Rush “went very well.”

“The groups worked hard and represented well, and really did a good job of depicting their themes,” she said.

She said the event could not be what it is without their sponsors and the committee, and she said a big “thank you” to all who were involved in making the parade a success.

She said she would like to see more adults and schools come out in larger numbers for the 2020 parade.