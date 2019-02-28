Home / Lifestyles / Green Turtle Cay Voted the Best for Romance
A scene from the Bluff House Beach Resort in Green Turtle Cay.

Green Turtle Cay Voted the Best for Romance

Timothy Roberts 3 weeks ago Lifestyles Leave a comment 1,706 Views

USA Today’s 10best.com, a travel and lifestyle advice website, released its top ten winners in the Best Caribbean Island for Romance category, and Abaco’s own Green Turtle Cay came out on top.

A panel of travel experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick an initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Travel Experts Melanie Reffes and Chelle Koster Walton, who selected the top 20 destinations to be considered were chosen for the panel because of their knowledge of the Caribbean.

The article noted that couples visiting Green Turtle Cay “enjoy New England-style architecture, outstanding beaches and a charming village complete with picket fences, all accessible by golf cart or bicycle.”

Elbow Cay, another island in the Abacos was chosen tenth best on the same list and was one of three islands in The Bahamas to make the USA Today’s 10Best list.

The top 10 are as follows:

    Green Turtle Cay – Bahamas

    Grenada

    St. Martin / Sint Maarten

    Saint Lucia

    Anguilla

    Antigua

    Aruba

    Grand Turk

    Cat Island – Bahamas

    Elbow Cay – Bahamas

About Timothy Roberts

Timothy had his first venture into Journalism just months after graduating from Queen’s College in Nassau taking his first job with The Tribune in 1991 leaving in 1992 for other pursuits.

During his time in Nassau he diversified his experiences working as a warehouse manager, locksmith and computer technician before returning to Abaco, a place he has always considered home, in 1999.

He joined the staff of The Abaconian in 2001 doing graphic design and writing an opinion article called Generally Speaking and after a brief time away, returned to The Abaconian in 2010 as a reporter, graphic designer and computer technician.

Check Also

(BIS Photos / Eric Rose)

Culture Minister Opens Junior Junkanoo

Showing her support for students and their cultural expression, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2019, All Rights Reserved