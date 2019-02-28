Green Turtle Cay Voted the Best for Romance

USA Today’s 10best.com, a travel and lifestyle advice website, released its top ten winners in the Best Caribbean Island for Romance category, and Abaco’s own Green Turtle Cay came out on top.

A panel of travel experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick an initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Travel Experts Melanie Reffes and Chelle Koster Walton, who selected the top 20 destinations to be considered were chosen for the panel because of their knowledge of the Caribbean.

The article noted that couples visiting Green Turtle Cay “enjoy New England-style architecture, outstanding beaches and a charming village complete with picket fences, all accessible by golf cart or bicycle.”

Elbow Cay, another island in the Abacos was chosen tenth best on the same list and was one of three islands in The Bahamas to make the USA Today’s 10Best list.

The top 10 are as follows:

Green Turtle Cay – Bahamas

Grenada

St. Martin / Sint Maarten

Saint Lucia

Anguilla

Antigua

Aruba

Grand Turk

Cat Island – Bahamas

Elbow Cay – Bahamas