Culture Minister Opens Junior Junkanoo

Showing her support for students and their cultural expression, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha T. Rolle (center, pink jacket) officially opened the 2019 Abaco Junior Junkanoo Parade on February 22, 2019.

Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Darren Henfield and Central/South Abaco Member of Parliament James Albury also brought remarks on behalf of the Government and lauded the creativity and talent of Abaconians.

Among those present included the following representatives from New Providence: Executive Director of Culture Rowena Sutherland, Junior Junkanoo National Coordinator Henry Higgins, Junkanoo icon Percy ‘Vola’ Francis, and Co-Chairpersons of the National Junkanoo Committee Kishlane O’Brien and Dr. Dwight Marshall.

Representing the Government and civic stakeholders on Abaco were Family Island Administrator for the Central Abaco and Hope Town Districts Maxine Duncombe, Family Island Administrator for South Abaco and Moore’s Island Donald Rolle, Senior Deputy Family Island Administrator for North Abaco Terrece Bootle, Officer in Charge of the Abaco Divisions Chief Superintendent of Police Kevin Mortimer, Abaco District Superintendent of Education Dominique Russell, Ministry of Tourism Abaco Manager Wynsome Ferguson, Minister Rolle’s Ministry representative for Abaco William Davis, and Chairman of the All Abaco Junkanoo and Cultural Committee Ayanna Archer.