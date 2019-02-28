Chamber, Education and Partners Spearhead Career and Technical Education Month

Under the theme, “Building Bridges, Closing Gaps… One Student at a Time,” the Department of Education’s Abaco District, in partnership with the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, Starfish Construction, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort and Baker’s Bay Golf Resort, staged a set of activities to commemorate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in February.

The event was attended by more than 300 high school students, representing all of the public and private schools in the district.

According to Senior Education Officer Huel Moss, the effort highlighted and brought together major stakeholders in education and business, providing opportunities for the students and the general public in the technical-vocational arena.

CTE Month in Abaco ‘kicked-off’ with a church service on Sunday, Feb. 4 at New Life Ministries International where Bishop Cedric Bullard delivered an impactful message taken from the Book of Nehemiah.

Business Teacher, Sandradee Parker, and Consumer Science student, Delgago Parker, along with Moss were hosted by Bishop Silbert Mills live on BCN where CTE activities and the future of CTE in the country were discussed.

Poster, video clip and cupcake-wars competitions for all high school students incorporating the CTE theme were also held. Trophy prizes were awarded to winning students and floating trophies to winning schools.

The culminating activity was a great, successful CTE Career Fair and Exhibition on Feb. 11 at Grace Gym on the campus of Agape Christian School. More than 15 businesses, technical schools and local high schools set up booths to exhibit and showcase their organizations. Hundreds of students, teachers, parents and the general public filled the gym.

After bringing brief remarks, the event was officially opened by Under Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Montez Williams.

Many live demonstrations took place, affording attendees a look at some of the skills necessary in certain technical fields. Students were able to gain information, requirements and insight regarding employment, education from the various booths, including scholarships, Cyber Tech Career College, and businesses such as electrical, cosmetology, culinary, construction, IT, finance, landscaping, and conservational careers among many others.

Starfish Construction and Baker’s Bay had a full array of CTE careers available at their establishments: demonstrated and on display.

Moss extended congratulations to the Abaco CTE-Committee, Abaco Education District Office, Abaco Chamber of Commerce, Starfish Construction, Treasure Cay Beach, Marina & Golf Resort, and Baker’s Bay Golf Resort for an enormously successful event indeed.