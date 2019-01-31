Seven Charged with Illegal Landing

Seven Haitian nationals pled guilty to illegal landing in Marsh Harbour Magistrates Court on January 24 and were ordered to pay a $300 fine or serve one-month in prison.

The Haitian migrants were picked up during a Bahamas Immigration Department and Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) joint operation which took place on Elbow Cay in which 11 persons were reportedly detained and questioned.

Officers also searched through the bushes where they stumbled across multiple shacks in the area believed to be constructed and harbouring illegal immigrants.

One of the seven charged, Wilfred Mildor, was also convicted of attempting to mislead an Immigration Officer and was given an additional $200 fine or a three-month prison sentence.

It was noted during the court proceedings that, at the time of his arrest, he was questioned by officers and he presented himself as Ernie Petit of Port-de-Paix, Haiti. After further processing it was confirmed by Immigration Detention Management and Automated Fingerprint Systems that the subject had given false information and his name was in fact Wilfred Mildor of Bassin Bleu, Haiti. The system also noted that he was previously arrested in Hope Town, Abaco on 24th May, 2018.

Six of the defendants paid the fines and were subsequently turned over to the Department of Immigration for immediate deportation. However, Mildor was turned over to The Royal Bahamas Police Force for further detention until the court orders have been met.