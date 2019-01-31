New Facility for Head Start Academy

By Nicole Fair

Thanks to the foresight of Sir Alford and Lady Eva Houstoun-Boswall, Head Start Academy in Treasure Cay has a newly refurbished facility with spacious classrooms and bathrooms; an impressive foyer and front office; and a large kitchen with long dining table where the children eat together family-style enjoying the nutritious lunches provided by Treasure Sands restaurant.

Head teacher, Claudia Williams, with 20 years of experience teaching pre-school up to K-5, had this to say about her school’s philosophy, “We meet each child where they are and take them where they need to be and we make it enjoyable.”

A mixture of traditional and new teaching approaches characterizes Mrs. William’s teaching style. Her flexibility in teaching reading methodology is a marked departure from the norm. She primarily employs the Abeka phonics method, but will also use the Bahamas’ government school method should she feel the student would learn more effectively under that system.

“Reading is really the heart of what I do,” she voiced passionately.

Mentioning the hard work, dedication and skilled craftsmanship of contractor Freddie Jones and tiler Torpedo Davis, Lady Eva could not sing their praises too highly as well as recognizing Mrs. Williams who she says is an unsung hero having remained loyal to Headstart Academy’s vision from the very start.

Meeting Mrs. Williams one is instantly struck by her caring, open manner and it is immediately evident that she loves each individual child and is eager to learn and understand their particular personalities and learning styles.

Hoping to expand to grade 1 next year, that classroom is ready with traditional wood desks & chairs and a whiteboard in place. The playground is one of the best in Abaco with a flat, smooth surface and fun toys such as the converted golf cart and airplane for two to spark the imagination.

While the lower level of the school houses the Academy, plans are underway to utilize the upstairs as a movement studio for students, parents and residents with yoga, barre classes, and meditation.