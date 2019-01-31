Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Raises $4,200 for Rotary Club of Abaco

The Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Abaco team spent a portion of their office holiday celebrations on Dec. 7 ringing the bell to raise money the Rotary Club of Abaco.

“This holiday season was such a special time for our company,” said Lana Rademaker, Chief Brokerage Officer for Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. “Not only was it a time to celebrate and reflect on our team’s successes in 2018, but it offered us the ideal opportunity to come together and raise money for those less fortunate.”

The Rotary Club of Abaco kicked off the 2018 holiday season with the goal of raising $10,000 to feed 500 families from Sandy point to Crown Haven. By the end of the day, the contributions from Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty totaled $4,200, or about 40% of that goal.

“The response from the Marsh Harbour community was excellent,” Rademaker said, adding that about one-third of the money raised came from public donations while the other portion was a combination of donations from the estate agents and the company. “It was our first time participating in the rotary bell ringing, and it really set the tone, not only for our company’s year-end celebrations, but for establishing a new tradition of holiday giving for all of us as a team.”