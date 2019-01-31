Anonymous Donor Makes Donation to Crossing Rocks Primary School

Last week, the students of Crossing Rocks Primary School were the recipients of a generous donation of school supplies from an anonymous donor.

Needless to say, everyone at the school was grateful for the donation, which included new backpacks for the students as well.

“May God continue to bless them continuously,” Principal Brenell Higgs said of the donation.

She was happy to see that all of the students at Crossing Rocks Primary benefitted from the donation. Moreover, Principal Higgs plans to keep and distribute the backpacks at the end of the school year as part of their back-to-school jamboree, so that parents will have backpacks for their children for the start of the new school year.

She expects to have enough for any new students who attend the school as well.

As a side note, Principal Higgs also announced the launch of Crossing Rocks Primary’s computer coding course, which takes place with some of the students tomorrow (Friday, Feb.1)