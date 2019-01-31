Home / Lifestyles / Youth / Anonymous Donor Makes Donation to Crossing Rocks Primary School
Principal Brenell Higgs along with some of the teachers and students of Crossing Rocks Primary School pose for a photo with their donation of new backpacks.

Anonymous Donor Makes Donation to Crossing Rocks Primary School

Canishka Alexander 14 hours ago Youth Leave a comment 72 Views

Last week, the students of Crossing Rocks Primary School were the recipients of a generous donation of school supplies from an anonymous donor.

Needless to say, everyone at the school was grateful for the donation, which included new backpacks for the students as well.

“May God continue to bless them continuously,” Principal Brenell Higgs said of the donation.

She was happy to see that all of the students at Crossing Rocks Primary benefitted from the donation. Moreover, Principal Higgs plans to keep and distribute the backpacks at the end of the school year as part of their back-to-school jamboree, so that parents will have backpacks for their children for the start of the new school year.

She expects to have enough for any new students who attend the school as well.

As a side note, Principal Higgs also announced the launch of Crossing Rocks Primary’s computer coding course, which takes place with some of the students tomorrow (Friday, Feb.1)

About Canishka Alexander

Canishka Alexander was born in New Providence, but spent most of her childhood years on Abaco. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Abilene Christian University.

Although she has accomplished many things in life, her greatest accomplishment is being a mother to her four children. She loves God, her country and people of all cultures.

Check Also

Abaco to be Represented at 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Abaco’s own LaTonya Moss will be representing her island and country at the 2019 Special …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2019, All Rights Reserved