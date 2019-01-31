Abaco to be Represented at 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi

Abaco’s own LaTonya Moss will be representing her island and country at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in the sport of Bocce.

She said she was pretty shocked and so excited “I couldn’t breathe” when she was told she would be going to the event. She added she is so excited to be able to travel especially with her coach, Nicole DeNardin (Manager of the Special Olympics Team Bahamas, Abaco).

About the game of bocce, she said she likes ‘knocking the balls out, and earning extra points; you gotta beat the other team before they beat you.”

Young LeTonya spends her time as a trainee at Starfish Enterprise, and can also be found time to time at Abaco Ceramics producing beautiful handmade creations.

Bliss Ferguson, student at Every Child Counts, may also travel as an alternate in track and field (if one of the members is unable to go). She runs 100 M, 200 M and possibly 400 M and relays. She is nervous and excited to potentially go.

Both LeTonya and Bliss were thankful for their parents, family and coach for being given this opportunity to attend the Special Olympics.

Coach Nicole said that the funds to attend Special Olympics are raised both locally and through the Special Olympics Committee in Nassau, so they are reliant on public donations to get the athletes to both national and international events.

She noted that there is an Italian Dinner fundraiser in May, which along with private donors who give a little bit here and there, are all a huge help in getting LeTonya to the World Games.

If you are able to assist in any way Coach Nicole can be found at ECC in Marsh Harbour.