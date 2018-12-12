Mickey Visits Schools for Photographs and Gifts

Students from Central Abaco Primary School and Every Child Counts School were treated to a great surprise on December 4 as representatives of Disney Cruise Line accompanied by “Captain Mickey” visited their schools.

The Disney group comprised of the Disney Character Event Manager, Mr. Larry Madison and Manager of Public Affairs, Mr. George Parker, accompanied by six volunteers visited several classrooms during the morning, letting the elated children (and teachers) of the lower primary grades take photographs with the famous Disney character. The children were left with hats and cartoon books.

Mr. Huel Moss, Mrs. Sandy Edwards and Ms Felamese Sawyer represented the District of Education at the event as well as Central Abaco Primary School Head Mistress, Ms Dannica Martin.

After lunch, the whole group met at ECC in the Production Center to the delight of all the people present.

Under the watchful eyes of Master Teacher Susan Diemer, students hugged Captain Mickey, elated by the gift of a Donald Duck stuffed toy that each of them received, distributed by the Disney volunteers.

The delegation then visited the kitchen area and several classrooms where photographs of students and the Disney character were taken.