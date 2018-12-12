Matriarchs Honoured During Hope Town Tree Lighting Ceremony

On December 6 the Hope Town community came together under the organization of the Hope Town District Council for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This year the lighting took place at Jarret Park. That evening the town recognized several matriarchs of the community (above, left to right: Tanny Key, Marie Pinder, Mary Balzac, Margaret Fox, Belle Albury, Peggy Gates, Lucille Russell, and Leona McDonald represented by Jason Malone.) Carols were sung by those in attendance as well as several performances by school children. Refreshments were served after as friends and family mingled in the park.