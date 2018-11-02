MHVFR Donations Aid Service

The Member of Parliament for Central and South Abaco, James Albury, assisted the Marsh Harbour Volunteer Fire and Rescue with a generous donation. The fire department was in dire need for entry roll up doors for the fire station.

Mr. Albury’s donation was able to purchase the two doors needed. In extension to this donation, the freight was donated by Abaco Shipping company and the firefighters came together along with individuals from the community to assist in installing the doors. The fire department doors are now functionable and the Dept. ready to assist. Left to right: Shane Evans, Jessica Cooke, James Albury, Danny Sawyer.