Letters to the Editor: Commending BPL

Dear Editor;
I believe I speak for a few thousand BPL customers when I say THANKS for a much improved electricity supply this summer. The few power cuts have been short lived.
THANKS AND CONGRATULATIONS.
Patrick J. Bethel
