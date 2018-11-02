Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Letters to the Editor: Commending BPL

Letters to the Editor: Commending BPL

Dear Editor;

I believe I speak for a few thousand BPL customers when I say THANKS for a much improved electricity supply this summer. The few power cuts have been short lived.

THANKS AND CONGRATULATIONS.

 

Patrick J. Bethel

