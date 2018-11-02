“All White” Pink Rose Ball Another Success

The Sixth Annual Pink Rose Ball was held on October 20 at the Marquee at Abaco Beach Resort. The event raises funds for the Pink Rose Ball Committee which in turn assists the Abaco Cancer Society. The theme for the ever-popular event was “All White,” reflected by the pristine decorations and attire of most in attendance.

A silent auction and cocktail hour began the evening as patrons were serenaded by music from Rashad “Sax Man” Reckley. The Masters of Ceremony were Shelley Austin and Shawn Ferguson who ushered people to their seats and directed tables to their food – a delicious buffet spread including sweet desserts.

During dinner Jaquay “The Bubble” Adderely entertained the crowd with a stand-up routine and quiz show. Following dinner was the popular live auction, “Heels and Boots” raffle, a rowdy “Mr. Pink Rose Ball” performance and live music provided by the band “Tingum Dem.”

The Pink Rose Ball Committee, who commit every year to this incredible event, include: Melinda Pinder, Laura Albury, Theresa Albury, Wynsome Ferguson, Brenda Sawyer, Blair Turnquest, Casiah Pinder and Ruth Saunders.

Mrs. Saunders, speaking for the Committee, said “This year’s theme, “A White Affair,” was exceptional with the glow in the dark after all the activities were completed.

We have outdone ourselves again this year but with the goal to make it a success – raising awareness to cancer, supporting cancer victims and everyone having a great time supporting the cause.

We invited Tingem Dem band and the Bubbler to set the stage for very exciting night. The silent and live auction along with the glow in the dark items was a smashing success giving a nice twist to the night.

We want to again thank the community at large for the support. Save the date for 2019 and we hope to see you there.”

2018 was another success for the Pink Rose Ball, allowing the Committee to donate $30,000 to the Abaco Cancer Society.