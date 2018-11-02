Abaco Remembers on Centennial of WWI

The British Legion Bahamas Branch held a pre-Remembrance Day Centennial Memorial Service at Ocean View Park on Sunday, October 28 to honor the lives of those who served and sacrificed in armed conflicts in years past.

This year marks one hundred years since the end of World War One and on this occasion the sacrifice of Abaco’s own Lewis Lowe of Green Turtle Cay who was killed in the Battle of Somme.

Also remembered were World War Two Veterans, Captain Leonard Thompson, Chester Thompson and Colin Rees.

A small band of Royal Bahamas Defense Force Officers marched to the service from the Central Abaco Police Station as Reverend Rudy McKinney moderated.

The opening prayer was given by Reverend Sean Dobbins followed by a welcome by Keith Bishop, Chairman of the Abaco Remembrance Day Committee.

He quoted Greek Philosopher Thucydides who said “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”

Mr. Bishop said “today we honour our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication. Thinking of the heroes who join us in this group today and those who are only here in spirit, a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter. We stand in the midst of patriots and the family of those who have nobly served.”

After a Commemoration by Reverend Charles Carey there was a laying of wreaths followed by an exhortation by Abaco Chamber of Commerce President Ken Hutton.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force band then performed The Last Post and Reveille followed by Salute to the Fallen gun salute.

The Ceremony concluded with a benediction and the singing of the National Anthem.