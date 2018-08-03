Government Officials Tour Walker’s Cay Development

The path to the re-opening and rebirth of Walker’s Cay continued on July 18, 2018 as the Walker’s Cay development team welcomed officials from several government agencies to the island for its first on-site visit.

“We continue to make steady progress on returning Walker’s Cay to its former glory. Having these officials out here to discuss our plans and see first-hand our vision for the future is both timely and appreciated, and we are grateful for them being so generous with their time,” stated Carl Allen, the new owner of Walker’s Cay. “Their thoughts and insights are helpful as we continue down the road to rebuilding Walker’s back into what many of us remember as one of the premier fishing destinations across the world. Working together with their partnership and help will go a long way in making everyone’s dreams of Walker’s a reality.”

The officials from the Bahamas Investment Authority, Ministry of the Environment, Port Authority, Ministry of Finance, Department of Planning, Bahamas Power & Light Company and several others were present in touring the island with the Allen family. Presentations of the ongoing development plans were made to the officials and organizations in attendance.

“Gigi and I – and our entire family – have spent so much time in The Bahamas making wonderful memories that will serve us a lifetime. It is fair to say this country is our second home. So being able to commit and invest as a family is very meaningful to me and Gigi ,” Allen added. “Bahamians have always welcomed us with open arms – so generous and caring. Having the government as well as private citizens work hand and hand with us as we rebuild Walker’s gives us great confidence in the success of this endeavour. I know we all share the same goal of bringing jobs and prosperity to Bahamians. So, again, we want to thank these government officials for taking so much of their valuable time to make this visit.”

Carl Allen is a renowned Texas businessman and philanthropist, known for building his family run business from 130 jobs up to nearly 1,000. He and his family strongly believe that creating good jobs and helping communities go hand and hand, so they invest in educational institutions, and environmental causes that make the world around them a better place. Along with his wife Gigi, Allen has been an active participant in helping further education in both the US and Bahamas.

