Abaco Disability Council Holds Soup Day Fundraiser

The Abaco Council for Disability (ACD) is a newly formed non-profit organization whose purposes include representing the needs and rights of persons with disabilities to achieve equal opportunities for such persons here in Abaco.

As with everything they do, funding is necessary for operations. They held their first fundraising event on Friday, July 27 – a Soup Day. In addition to raising funds, the event was also a way to increase visibility and support of the Council.

They want to thank the members of the council for their donations and their hard work as they collaborated to make the event a great success. A special thank you is extended to volunteers like Mrs. Evelyn Wilson and Ms. Doreen Finlason, who worked tirelessly alongside their chef, Ms. Donna Ferguson.

And of course, they are extending their thanks to all those persons who came out to support, purchasing from the mouth-watering options of peas soup n’ dough and split peas soup.

As they move forward in our campaign to promote awareness of the day-to-day challenges of the disabled, they would like to collaborate with businesses and all community stakeholders to assist whether it is by way of making establishments more accessible to persons with disabilities, or funding, or supplies, or through job opportunities.

They invite persons with disabilities, whether long or short term, as well as concerned members of the public to join the organization. At present, they do not know the number of persons on Abaco with disabilities, but they invite such persons to become a part of the Abaco Council for Disability.

Some of their long-term goals include: the establishment of a daycare center for children with disabilities; establishing an Adult Training Centre; purchase of a bus for transport of persons with disabilities; offer discount cards for certain medical/prescription services to members.

Interested persons may contact any of the following officers: President: Linda Simms; Vice President: Gwen Martin; Secretary: Marva Mercius; Asst. Secretary: Elaine Martinborough; Treasurer: Eleanor Stuart; Asst.Treasurer: Felicity Hield; and Chaplain: Lovely Reckley.

