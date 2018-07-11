Local Athletes Well Represented at Swimming Nationals

Abaco swimmers represented well, as they helped to lift Mako Aquatics Club to a win at this year’s 47 Rev Bahamas National Swimming Championship Nationals which took place on June 16-19.

Competing from Abaco were 18 swimmers, all of whom earned personal best times, many of which made finals and earned medals.

The event’s “All Academic” award was given to most swimmers on the team for qualifying for Nationals while also maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The Mako Aquatics Club, who the Abaco Swim Club has partnered with for competitive swimming, won with 2076.5, followed by Alpha Aquatics who scored 1071.5.

Results for some of Abaco’s swimmers:

Daphné Doucet (15 and Older girls) got an award for All Academic while improving in the 200-meter IM (-9.44), 50-meter backstroke, and 100-meter freestyle (-3.43)

Emily Sims (13-14 girls) received a Gold medal in the 200-meter butterfly with a personal best of 2:49.70.

She also had personal best times in the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter Freestyle, 50-meter Butterfly, 100-meter Freestyle, 100-meter Butterfly and 200-meter Individual Medley.

Roman Pinder (13-14 boys) earned gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle and the 200 and 400-meter freestyle relay and 200-meter individual medley relay. He earned a Silver Medal in the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter Freestyle, 400-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley.

Noah Albury (11-12 boys) received a silver in the 400-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 200-meter freestyle, while also receiving gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay, 400-meter freestyle relay, 200-meter individual medley relay and the 400-meter individual medley relay.

He also received three 4th place ribbons, one 5th and 1 8th place ribbons. He had personal best times in the 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke.

Silas Albury (9-10 boys) had personal best times in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle.

Brayden’s Dam (13-14 boys) had seven Personal Best times while earning a silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly, bronze medals in the 200-meter individual medley, 400-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter breaststroke and fourth place finishes in 50-meter breaststroke and 200-meter backstroke. Brayden also earned the All Academic Award.

Ryan Knowles (13-14 girls) swam six events and had personal bests in all. She finaled in the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke, earning seventh and fifth place respectively. Her times at this meet already qualified her for 15 and Over age group which she moves into next year.

Addison Albury (9-10 girls) recorded Personal bests in 50-meter Backstroke, 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter Breaststroke, fourth Place in the 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter Individual Medley, 50-meter freestyle and a sixth Place finish in 100-meter Breaststroke.

Paxton Albury (13-14 girls) had Personal Best times in 200-meter Backstroke finishing seventh Place, in the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.

This year’s team from Abaco consisted of Addison Albury, Victoria Albury, Silas Albury, Paxton Albury, Noah Albury, Taylor Albury, Roman Pinder, Jewel Pinder, Maddox Pinder, Ryan Knowles, Daphne Doucet, Savannah Pritchard, Sierra Pritchard, Brayden Dam, Emily Sims, Kiana Hicks, Keagan Hicks and Erica Roberts.

Achievements for all swimmers were not available at press time.

