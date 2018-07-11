Leading Ladies Retreat Set to Empower, Give Voice to Young Women

The Leading Ladies Organization (LLO) co-founded by Chantel O’Brian and Moline Jeune-Pierre, will be hosting a three-day retreat at Treasure Cay Beach Resort from July 31 to Aug. 2.

The theme is “Protect Our Girls,” and the focus of the retreat is solely on girls between the ages of 13 to 18 years old.

Last year, the duo spearheaded a weeklong conclave for teenaged girls designed to help them further develop and discover their purpose in life.

“In the wake of women all over the world speaking up against abuse, harassment and violence, LLO has decided to join the movement and do our part,” Molina explained. “It is our aim to empower our girls, to reinforce their strength and remind them of their voice.”

There are a number of exciting activities planned during the retreat including an opening night bonfire at the scenic Coco Beach, a self-defense class, and an art session and luncheon on Green Turtle Cay.

“The retreat will take on the form of a series of workshops, presentations, meditation and activities for teenage girls in the Abaco community. At the end of the retreat, the young ladies would have learned about violence and abuse against women, finding the power to speak up against such acts, and the value of life.

“Ultimately, we want to give back and do our part in making our community a better place by inspiring our young ladies to believe in themselves, embrace their inner strength and be brave,” Molina expounded.

Joining Molina will be her co-founder, Chantel O’Brian, as well as Michelle Louidor, Ladies Influence for Tomorrow (LIT) Movement fashion model, and Jade Williams, a recent graduate of the University of The Bahamas (UOB), who are founding mentors of the program.

Molina shared her excitement about the self-defense class, which will be taught my Janice Roberts, owner of Empower Fitness Club. Meanwhile, Bahamian Artist Leanne Russell, will lead the art session, inspiring the young ladies to express themselves through art.

Unlike last year, there will not be Youth Concert or All-Male Panel.

Molina added that there is a retreat fee of $105 per person, which includes the registration fee, hotel, food, trip to Green Turtle Cay and the retreat T-shirt. Registration can be completed online at www.leadingladiesorg.com, or by calling her at 1(242) 551-7336. If you are interested in sponsoring a young lady or two with the gift of this retreat, you can contact Molina as well.

