Flag Raising Ceremony Sets Tone for Bahamas’ 45th Independence Celebrations

The Central Abaco Independence Committee under the leadership of Senior Deputy Family Island Administrator Maxine Duncombe organized a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Bahamas Government Complex on July 6.

Rachael Johnson proved to be an outstanding moderator as she ensured that all participants fulfilled their respective roles allowing the program to run seamlessly.

Bishop Johnny Lowe of the Miracle Church of God on Green Turtle Cay opened the ceremony in prayer, which was complimented by a musical section by the effortlessly talented Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Band.

Johnson first called on Administrator Duncombe to bring the welcome address. She acknowledged special guests as well as the honourees in attendance first and foremost.

Among the honourees were: Mr. Ezekiel McIntosh; Mrs. Ena Swain; Mr. Alton Lowe; Mr. Willard Albury; Mr. Everette Bootle; Mr. Burnell Williams; Mr. & Mrs. Eric Cooper; Mrs. Rebecca Simms; and Mrs. Thelma Edgecombe.

Continuing her remarks, Administrator Duncombe was assured that the coming together of those on the Independence Committee to organize an All Abaco Independence Celebration will set a precedent going forward because there has never been a celebration “done on such a high level and coordinated approach.”

She added that there are events planned everywhere on the island inclusive of Moore’s Island and Grand Cay.

“We wanted all of Abaco to be a part of the activities,” she expressed. “Everywhere I go, I have received positive reviews. I’m gratified that Abaconians feel inspired to be a part of this.”

She also commended the RBPF Band for buying into the vision of what they sought to accomplish throughout the Independence celebrations by accommodating them at such short notice.

Next, MP for South Abaco James Albury brought remarks.

“Thanks for being here as we officially celebrate our 45th year as an independent nation. We have come a long way, and there’s still a long way to go,” Albury observed. “I’m optimistic for the future because there’s so much for us to build on. The common threads that bind us are stronger than the ones the divide us.”

As Bahamians, Albury said that we should always be reminded that we are a blessed nation, and that our real strength lies in our people. He called on Bahamians everywhere to celebrate what makes us unique and strong as he applauded the Independence Committee for organizing a series of events during the weekend and on Independence Day itself.

“God bless us as a nation as we continue to move forward, upward, onward together.”

Following the hoisting of the Bahamian flag by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Defence Force, the audience sang the National Anthem and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

Before closing, Johnson mentioned a list of upcoming Independence events and celebrations for the community to participate in that would take place in North and South Abaco.

Glender Knowles gave the Vote of Thanks.

