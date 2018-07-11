E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Results for Abaco District 2018

Schools Participated: Hope Town Primary, Central Abaco Primary, Patrick J. Bethel, Crossing Rocks Primary, Moore’s Island Comprehensive School, Treasure Cay Primary, Cooper’s Town Primary, Agape Christian School, St. Francis de Sales & Every Child Counts

Congratulations to all of the schools in the Abaco District that participated in the 2018 National Arts Festival. Most of the schools received merits with scores of 80-89.

The Abaco District captured 6 National Winners, 3 Second Place and 1-third place winner receiving scores ranging from 90-100.

The District Superintendent, Mrs Dominique Russell is excited about the awesome performance by the students and is already making plans with the Co-ordinator of this event for the district, Sandy Edwards for National Arts Festival 2019

JUNKANOO

Class J1PR (i) Best Drummer

NATIONAL WINNER: Emmerson Bodie, St. Francis de Sales, Abaco

Class J1PR( ii ) Best Drummer Upper Primary IV-VI

NATIONAL WINNER: Odell Cox –Treasure Cay Primary, Marsh Harbour, Abaco

Class J2 PR (i) Best Combo 5 Men

NATIONAL WINNER: Coopers Town Primary, Abaco

MUSIC

Class PR7 Choral Singing Bahamian Upper Primary IV-IIV

Third Place: Hope Town Primary School, Hope Town, Abaco

Class PR13 (ii) Solo Singing Gospel/Anthem Upper Primary IV-VI

Second Place: Kevin Ellis, Central Abaco Primary, Marsh Harbour, Abaco

Class C14 Choral Singing Gospel Community

Second Place: Every Child Counts ECC Choir , Abaco

Class 15JH Solo Pop/R&B/ Junior High

Second Place winner: Journey Higgs Forest Heights, Abaco

Class 32 (ii) Recorder Ensemble IV-VI

NATIONAL WINNER: St Francis de Sales, Marsh Harbour Abaco

Class C36 Percussion/Mixed Ensemble

NATIONAL WINNER: Every Child Counts, Marsh Harbour, Abaco

ART

Sculpture, High School

NATIONAL WINNER Raquel Albury, Agape Christian School

What Do You Think?