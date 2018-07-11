E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Results for Abaco District 2018

Schools Participated: Hope Town Primary, Central Abaco Primary, Patrick J. Bethel, Crossing Rocks Primary, Moore’s Island Comprehensive School, Treasure Cay Primary, Cooper’s Town Primary, Agape Christian School, St. Francis de Sales & Every Child Counts
Congratulations to all of the schools in the Abaco District that participated in the 2018 National Arts Festival. Most of the schools received merits with scores of 80-89.
The Abaco District captured 6 National Winners, 3 Second Place and 1-third place winner receiving scores ranging from 90-100.
The District Superintendent, Mrs Dominique Russell is excited about the awesome performance by the students and is already making plans with the Co-ordinator of this event for the district, Sandy Edwards for National Arts Festival 2019
JUNKANOO
Class J1PR (i) Best Drummer
NATIONAL WINNER: Emmerson Bodie, St. Francis de Sales, Abaco
Class J1PR( ii ) Best Drummer Upper Primary IV-VI
NATIONAL WINNER: Odell Cox –Treasure Cay Primary, Marsh Harbour, Abaco
Class J2 PR (i) Best Combo 5 Men
NATIONAL WINNER: Coopers Town Primary, Abaco
MUSIC
Class PR7 Choral Singing Bahamian Upper Primary IV-IIV
Third Place: Hope Town Primary School, Hope Town, Abaco
Class PR13 (ii) Solo Singing Gospel/Anthem Upper Primary IV-VI
Second Place: Kevin Ellis, Central Abaco Primary, Marsh Harbour, Abaco
Class C14 Choral Singing Gospel Community
Second Place: Every Child Counts ECC Choir , Abaco
Class 15JH Solo Pop/R&B/ Junior High
Second Place winner: Journey Higgs Forest Heights, Abaco
Class 32 (ii) Recorder Ensemble IV-VI
NATIONAL WINNER: St Francis de Sales, Marsh Harbour Abaco
Class C36 Percussion/Mixed Ensemble
NATIONAL WINNER: Every Child Counts, Marsh Harbour, Abaco
ART
Sculpture, High School
NATIONAL WINNER Raquel Albury, Agape Christian School