Abaco Swimmer Sets Bahamian Backstroke Record

Miller Albury, who trains with Performance Aquatics in Florida but swims for Alpha Aquatics in Nassau, Bahamas, has committed to Queens University of Charlotte for 2018-19. He will join Germany’s Alexander Kunert in the class of 2022.

Miller, the son of Bill and Victoria Albury, said “I look forward to advancing not only in the pool but also in the classroom and in other areas of my life.”

Looking back he said, “I have had the privilege to swim on the National Team for the last six years and be co-captain of 2017 first-place finishing CARIFTA swimming championships. I have swum since the age of six and have never looked back. I look forward to representing my country and Queens University of Charlotte for the next four years.”

Miller became the first Bahamian swimmer to break 27 seconds in the 50-meter backstroke, going 26.83 in prelims at the 2018 REV National Swimming Championships on June 16.

He entered with a time of 27.99 and dropped more than 1.1 seconds breaking the Bahamian National Record which previously belonged to DaVante Carey (27.04) by .21 seconds.

DaVante would snatch back the National Record in finals with 26.75, while Miller earned the silver medal.

When Miller was asked about his historic achievement on the same day cousin Margaret Higgs took the 200-meter breaststroke in a new national record he said, “It is always awesome coming home to swim in the Bahamas national swimming championship. The morning session was a solid swim for me in the 50 back, setting a new Bahamas and national record. I’ve been working hard with my backstroke so I was pleased with the PB in the 50”.

Miller would also earn Gold in the 200-meter freestyle relay as he provided a game changing third leg split of 23.86 to help his team gain the lead and take the title of national sprint relay champions. The team that included Perez Moss 24.04, Jared Fitzgerald 23.65 and anchor Armando Moss clocked a total time of 1:35.53. Silver went Barracudas in 1:36.32 and Bronze to the Makos in 1:38.11

Miller will join a backstroke group at a four-time NCAA champions Queens that will be led by All-Americans Baptiste Leger (11th in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 back at 2018 NCAAs) and Alen Mosic (13th in the 100 back).

