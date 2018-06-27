Home / Lifestyles / Rotary Making Improvements to Owantas Pond

Rotary Making Improvements to Owantas Pond

Bradley Albury 6 days ago Lifestyles Leave a comment 16 Views

Over the past few months the Rotary Club of Abaco and its partners have been clearing Owantas Pond, in Marsh Harbour, of overgrowth in preparation of repairs and expansion of the deck and walkway at the popular local spot. Work has finally begun on the walkway expansion.

