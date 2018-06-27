Over the past few months the Rotary Club of Abaco and its partners have been clearing Owantas Pond, in Marsh Harbour, of overgrowth in preparation of repairs and expansion of the deck and walkway at the popular local spot. Work has finally begun on the walkway expansion.
Home / Lifestyles / Rotary Making Improvements to Owantas Pond
Tags Rotary owanta's pond
Check Also
The Me Project Founder Hosts Dream Board Event
In conjunction with The Gift of #Me, Jossette Beadle, founder of The Me Project, organized …