Marsh Harbour Town Committee Discusses Library, Crossing Beach Parking and Sidewalk Projects

The Marsh Harbour Town Committee met on June 13, its final meeting for the 2017-2018 budget year. Most of the evening’s business was spent on applying remaining funds to community improvements. At the fiscal year end on June 30, any funds remaining are returned to the Treasury in Nassau. Government officials note that those districts with remaining funds were allocated too much initially which can bring possible repercussions in the next funding period.

Some funds will be donated to the Marsh Harbour library that just opened and to the Spring City library now under construction. Other projects will include adding 16 paid and reserved parking spaces at the Crossing Beach ferry landing. A concrete pad will be constructed on the beach side close to the entrance to Eastern Shore. This project will require cooperation with Friends of the Environment or a community improvement association as local government can neither impose charges nor accept funds.

Community improvement associations have been successful on Elbow Cay, Man-O-War, Green Turtle Cay, Cherokee and Sandy Point. The latter built a substantial community center outside of town for public events with the larger goal of it being a secure hurricane shelter for the low-lying waterfront settlement.

Nearly 900 feet of sidewalk will be constructed east of the Memorial Garden in Marsh Harbour across the street from Regattas headed east. Remaining funds were allocated for decorations and lights for public celebrations to add some pageantry and dignity to the Marsh Harbour scene.

What Do You Think?