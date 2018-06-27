Marsh Harbour Public Library Holds Soft Opening

The Marsh Harbour Town Committee (MHTC) held a soft opening for the newly built Marsh Harbour Public Library with a view to a full opening later in the year.

Committee Chairman Roscoe Thompson III opened the evening and welcomed the small group of guests.

Mr. Thompson noted that the current facility was the “brain-child of Carl Archer, who did a miraculous job in getting donations and putting this thing together.”

He said that a similar facility is currently under construction in Spring City as well.

He said that the MHTC will be donating a concrete slab in front of the building for a parking lot for the library.

Dr. Lenora Black said the ‘library is a work of art, a job well done and worthy of praise.”

She said that libraries are more important today than ever before despite technological advancements; libraries stand as cultural and historical centers for the communities they serve.

Abaco is rich in its own heritage and the library is venue for highlighting that history.

“It is my hope that this will be a center for cultural explosion, historical innovation; learning other cultures while appreciating ours,” she said.

Dr. Black donated several framed pictures of Abaco women who were involved in the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

Tessa Albury and Ruth Saunders, members of the library committee, gave a brief history of the new building.

In 2014, Under the leadership of Carl Archer, Henry Williams, Kevie Thomas and Ruth Saunders, it was decided to undertake the project of building a library as the old premises was in a dilapidated state.

Both Henry and Carl went door to door to raise funds to complete the project taking the group three years to get the library to the point it is at today.

They thanked the many contractors, electricians, plumbers and air conditioning companies for their donations and for their hard labour in producing the building that stands today.

They also took time to recognize two volunteers, Barbara Carroll and Ruby Albury, who have been vital to organizing the library; none of this would be possible without their hard work.

The library still needs donations, both financial of items, as well as volunteers. There will be a need for a full-time librarian and administrator. There is a need for regular donations to cover the costs of operation and maintenance.

The Library is expecting to have a grand opening in October.

