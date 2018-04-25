Treasure Cay Island Market Place Closes Season with Great Attendance

April 7 was the date of the last Treasure Cay Island Market Place for the season. The twenty-plus vendors were blessed that day with perfect, sunny weather that helped bring out quite a crowd of visitors.

At each of monthly events, browsers and buyers could be surprised with the addition of new sellers, new merchandise and an altogether unique atmosphere. Over the months, the Market has developed the feeling of an open-air bazar, offering a multitude of local items from food and drinks, to arts and craft items, plants, sauces, jams, jellies and honey.

The creative spirits of islanders are continuously demonstrated as returning artists and craft-people re-invent themselves and new vendors offer their creations. A recently added participant, Linda Lowe, transforms beach-combing troves in art pieces; Justin Sands and Cassie Cooper are etching drawings with laser on wood pieces, at your demand or already crafted. Dee Dee Roberts, a second-time participant, teases the sweet tooth of browsers with her home-made coconut and pineapple tarts and pies.

Vendors who have been the constant base of the market since its opening were of course present on April 7 with their usual merchandise but also with new creations.

Kim Roberts, one of the Market’s founders, had a display of blown glass jewelry together with her ceramic and quilted collection.

Yvonne Wilmore added home-baked pies to her display of gifts items made from local products. Genie Warner still offered a variety of sea-glass jewelry. Air-plants and hot pepper jelly could still be found at Lane’s. Stephen Knowles had a large inventory of wood-turned items to choose from and you could still find linen for your table and other needs at Vonda Bethels’. Wood-bodied pens, crafted by Leo Bethel, could be special gifts – easy to take back home among other gifts idea from Island Tings or from Francoise Hedden’s decorative collages.

Fresh produce was few but a Pinder’s Farm representative had a selection of cabbages, tomatoes and peppers (both sweet and hot), organic vine-ripened tomatoes, honey and sour orange salad dressing were sold at Danette Pinder’s.

People scouring the food tables could enjoy chicken salad or egg and ham sandwiches that could be accompanied, if they wished, by Mimosas, Bloody Marys or Carlton Crawlers (a rum and sour orange drink) served by Brook Pinder.

Adding to the medley of products, non-profit organizations offered fundraising items on their tables: you could support the Bahamas National Trust under which tent Kaderin Mills, Manager of the local office, was offering shirts and printed information on local fauna and flora; Every Child Counts had a table manned by two volunteers, Christine Sawyer and Susan Diemer, selling craft items made by the students; three ladies from Bahama Palm Shores offered honey, oil infusions, pickled beets and more to help the High Banks Volunteer Fire Service.

Missed any of the Island Market Place events so far? They will resume the first Saturday of November 2018.

What Do You Think?