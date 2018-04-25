Kirk of the Pines Raises Funds with Uplifting Concert

The Kirk of the Pines was proud to present its inaugural Concert of Inspirational and Contemporary Music in its beautiful new sanctuary on April 7, 2018. The large audience certainly showed their appreciation for this evening of enjoyable music and fellowship.

Following a welcome by Kirk of the Pines Pastor, Gabe Swing, the concert opened with the Kirk band performing two of their favorite worship songs. The program then continued with the combined musical talents of several Kirk of the Pines members, friends and supporters.

Visiting guest artist from Nassau, Nathan Lightbourne, who is a concert pianist and organist, thrilled the audience with amazing renditions of some favorite hymn medleys. The other instrumentalist on the program was violinist Jennifer Hudson who pleased the audience with selections from “The Sound of Music” and a hymn medley.

Lydia Hill displayed her newly acquired talent of guitar playing by accompanying herself singing an original hymn arrangement and Don Wood added his own inimitable style to the evening. Chad Taylor, who delights the congregation every other week with his singing, performed two favorites in his own relaxed, heartfelt style.

It was a special treat to hear “Jes’us” a male voice quartet. After a break of quite some time, the group comprised of Gentry Morris, Basil Been, Anderson Alcime and Marvin Green came together again to delight the audience with its distinctive barbershop style singing and as always they were a big hit. Each of its members has a rich voice and in addition to their performance together they graced the audience with solos and duets.

Anderson Alcime encouraged audience participation with handclapping to the song ‘Stand by Me’ and Basil Been’s rich bass voice brought the house down with his renditions of ‘Old Man River’ and ‘I Believe.’ Several items were accompanied by Gentry Morris on keyboard.

The concert closed with a vote of thanks by Pastor Gabe Swing after which all performers returned to the stage to sing together the beautiful hymn which has such special meaning for today’s world – “Let There be Peace on Earth.”

Following the concert everybody enjoyed a time of fellowship, meeting with each other and with all of the performers and enjoying some delicious desserts baked by church members for the occasion. People were extremely generous with their donations and a good amount was raised towards putting the final touches still needed to the church building.

The Kirk of the Pines would like to say a very big thank you to all the visiting musicians who came and shared their talents and to all the audience members who came and supported the event.

