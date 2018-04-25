HTDC April Meeting

The Hope Town District Council met on April 19 to discuss the business of the district and review port, licensing and town planning matters.

During the meeting Stafford “Capt. Plug” Patterson and Mike Jones from Hope Town requested the Council’s support of a tour business idea.

They proposed to purchase several eight-seater golf carts to operate guided tours of the island as well as potentially offer transportation to and from locations on the cay. They believe the service is long overdue and would also assist in alleviating some traffic issues on the island.

They said they would start small to ensure they get it right and requested they be granted exclusivity for at least a few years as they grow the business.

The Council was largely supportive of the idea and said they would assist in pointing them to the relevant agencies.

A request was made for the construction of a second story on an existing restaurant and bar on the waterfront of Hope Town as a manager’s residence; the Council declined as the precedent exists to not allow any further construction of two story buildings along the waterfront and the group was not inclined to change that precedent.

A request was submitted for an exception to be made regarding dune setbacks (currently 40 feet) as the surrounding buildings of the property were all about 20 feet setback from the dune. Council decided to approve pending inspection.

A new golf cart company wrote Council to request six month’s grace in their order to move his Carts to different location in keeping with the rules of the Lucayos Subdivision. The Council agreed that should the Lucayos Homeowner’s Association agree that it would be accepted.

