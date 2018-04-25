Grand Bahama Naturalist Relocates Practice to Abaco

Born Rupert DeGregory Moss now subsequently known as Dr. Roopi Moss Selah See I, the family doctor, naturalist and herbalist has introduced a novel technique research using stem cell treatments to treat his patients.

Formerly stationed in Grand Bahama at the ABC Holistic Healthy World, Dr. Roopi now offers his medical services solely on Abaco at the ABBA – Co Holyistic Therapy facility, which was dedicated on Dec. 19, 2015.

His medical facility is located in the two-story green building across from St. Francis de Sales Catholic School on Don MacKay Boulevard.

Dr. Roopi explained that the relocation of his medical practice to Abaco is the product of a promise made to his late father, Rupert Eardley Archer Moss, that he would return at some stage to offer his services as a son of the soil.

For more than 40 years, Dr. Roopi has been a licensed physician, and is also recognized as a holistic practitioner. He is a well-known healthcare professional, who treats individuals of all ages from newborns to the elderly with varying medical and health-related conditions, which limit their ability to move or perform functional activities. He also has medical training in sports medicine and acupuncture.

Additionally, he provides stem cell and general practice services along with Chinese auricular therapy, chelation and ozone oxygen treatments.

Using stem cell treatments, Dr. Roopi has developed a new solution to treating pain with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and ozone injections. Overall, Dr. Roopi provides rehabilitation, preventative, health maintenance and original stem cell programs that promote health, wellness and fitness using natural and herbal treatments.

The stem cell treatments have been quite beneficial to those suffering from arthritis, back ache and chronic joint pain. Essentially, he considers himself a naturalist, herbalist and holistic physician, and his patients from Abaco and those who have relocated from Grand Bahama take advantage of his services.

Dr. Roopi insists that the treatments he administers are far more beneficial than traditional prescription drugs.

“This is healing without drugs,” he said of the treatment he provides. “All drugs are dangerous!”

Business hours for ABBA – Co Holyistic Therapy are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Treasure Cay. On Thursdays and Fridays, he will be at his ABBA – Co facility on Don MacKay Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He observes Saturday as his Sabbath, and only accommodates “urgencies and emergencies” on Sundays.

Dr. Roopi can be contacted at 1(242) 823-2222. His secretary can redirect those who contact his Grand Bahama home office at 1(242) 352-2222 to get in direct contact with him.

Additionally, Dr. Roopi is a Justice of the Peace; a religious leader of the Hebrew Ishmaelites; and a certified pastor of more than 20 years at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He attended seminary and medical school, and travelled to East Africa for a period of two years as a medical missionary.

Dr. Roopi is an author having written four books that will soon be made available to the public. He also writes a Holyistic Health and Wellness medical article called “Vim, Vigour and Vitality.”

In 2014, Dr. Roopi was named the Best Diagnostic Physician at Government House.

