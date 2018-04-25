Drugs Seized

A quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered on a beach in the northern Bahamas in a joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Police Force.

The drugs weighed over (12) lbs. and has a street value of $157,000.00.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Police Officers received information of a suspected package on a beach south of Marsh Harbour, Abaco. The Defence Force Patrol craft P-126 went to investigate with both Defence and Police Officers onboard. When they arrived in the area, several packages of suspected marijuana were found.

The suspected drugs were brought in and turned over to the Police in Abaco for further investigation.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force continues to protect and safeguard the territorial waters of The Bahamas.

