Cherokee Shell Museum Continues to Share Mother Nature’s Handiwork

A whole year has passed since Cherokee Sound opened their sea shell museum, Gifts From The Sea on the 15th of April, 2017.

The attraction has proven very popular with visitors to our island. They are amazed at the many different sea shells the museum houses. Visitors come to our shores from all over the world, many of them living in cold countries very different from our beautiful islands with no shorelines or any sea shells. They enjoy our sunshine, warm weather and sandy beaches and want to take something back to reminder them of their visit with us. They have never seen some of the unusual sea shells we have been able to accumulate and the phones and cameras come out and they snap photographs to share with family members and friends when they get back home.

We, who live here, and see them every day do not always appreciate all the beautiful sea shells found in The Bahamas. We have seen them all our life, we take them for granted and it is sometimes hard for us to understand why our visitors find them so amazing.

Will a time come when they might all disappear? Just like our other natural resources, we must do all we can to try and save them.

If you have not visited our sea shell museum yet and have not seen what our tourists have experienced, you need to come and see what others have already discovered – some of Mother Nature’s most beautiful creations.

Open on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., located in Cherokee under the telecommunication tower and admission is always free.

