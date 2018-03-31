Administrator Heads First Shanty Town Action Task Force Committee

The first meeting of the Shanty Town Action Task Force (SATF) for Abaco commenced on March 23 at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Heading the meeting as chair was Senior Deputy Family Island Administrator Maxine Duncombe, who explained that the purpose of the meeting was to give structure to the committee, and to outline the objectives that will be carried out. Those in attendance were given additional material to use as a guideline as well.

“This is a mammoth exercise because it’s like setting up an entire ministry,” she emphasized. “We as a committee must come together to make decisions because what we decide will have serious ramifications in the future.”

Administrator Duncombe’s desire is to also connect with those who are a part of the island’s civic organizations, church groups, pastors and other non-profit organizations that have people who are community-minded and have the same goals as the committee.

The next SATF meeting is scheduled for April 13.

