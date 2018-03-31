Home / News / Local / Administrator Heads First Shanty Town Action Task Force Committee

Administrator Heads First Shanty Town Action Task Force Committee

Canishka Alexander 3 days ago Local Leave a comment 15 Views

The first meeting of the Shanty Town Action Task Force (SATF) for Abaco commenced on March 23 at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Heading the meeting as chair was Senior Deputy Family Island Administrator Maxine Duncombe, who explained that the purpose of the meeting was to give structure to the committee, and to outline the objectives that will be carried out. Those in attendance were given additional material to use as a guideline as well.

“This is a mammoth exercise because it’s like setting up an entire ministry,” she emphasized. “We as a committee must come together to make decisions because what we decide will have serious ramifications in the future.”

Administrator Duncombe’s desire is to also connect with those who are a part of the island’s civic organizations, church groups, pastors and other non-profit organizations that have people who are community-minded and have the same goals as the committee.

The next SATF meeting is scheduled for April 13.

What Do You Think?

comments

About Canishka Alexander

Canishka Alexander

Canishka Alexander was born in New Providence, but spent most of her childhood years on Abaco. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Abilene Christian University.

Although she has accomplished many things in life, her greatest accomplishment is being a mother to her four children. She loves God, her country and people of all cultures.

Check Also

Minister Addresses North Abaco Concerns During Budget Debate

An Excerpt from The Honourable Darren A. Henfield Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of …

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2018, All Rights Reserved