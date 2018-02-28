Tropic Ocean Airways Donates Sporting Equipment to Long Bay School

Tropic Ocean Airways has been offering private charters and scheduled flights to the Bahamas area since 2011. One of the more popular locations for their clients to fly into is Marsh Harbour, where the Long Bay School is located. After a few years of the community giving so much to Tropic Ocean, they decided it was time to give back. After speaking with a school representative, it was clear the kids of Long Bay were in need of some new sporting equipment. They quickly got the entire company on board to make donations to the school. They had so many donations that the over 20 Basketballs, Volleyballs, Soccer balls and Footballs had to take their own flight to Marsh Harbour where they were able to deliver them to the students This is their first of many donations that they intend to make for the community in Marsh Harbour and The Bahamas.

