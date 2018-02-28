Sea Spray Abaco Challenge to Benefit Local Charities

The 2nd Annual Sea Spray Abaco Challenge was held at Sea Spray Resort & Marina, on Elbow Cay, Abaco from the 7 to the 10th Feb, 2018.

This fishing tournament is a laid back, casual affair geared towards friends, families and folks who want to fish competitively during the day and enjoy evenings of good fun, great entertainment and local cuisine prepared by our amazing chefs.

This year’s event was again a resounding success, attracting anglers from all around the world as well as The Bahamas. The tournament featured 3 days of fishing and 4 nights of live entertainment much to the delight of the anglers, Resort & Marina guests and locals of Elbow Cay alike. The final night culminated with an awards ceremony and buffet dinner, highlighted by a special Junkanoo performance by a group out of Marsh Harbour.

Part proceeds of each year’s tournament are donated to local charities. Every Child Counts; a 2nd year recipient, will this year receive a donation of $2,000.00.

Hope Town Primary School; also a repeat recipient; will benefit $1,500.00.

This year, in an effort to assist Hope Town Fire and Rescue (a division of Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association – BASRA) with its goal of purchasing a much-needed fire truck for community of Elbow Cay, Sea Spray Resort & Marina will donate $1500.00 to that organization.

Congratulations to the winners in their respective categories:

1st overall and Champion Team: Team Crab Eyes with 292.6 total pounds

2nd overall: Team Sonny Boy with 134.3 total pounds

3rd overall: Team Perfect Timing with 83.2 total pounds

4th overall: Team Family Circus with 65.9 total pounds

5th overall: Team Reel Rascals with 58.2 total pounds

Biggest Wahoo: Team Sonny Boy 52.9 pounds

Biggest Mahi: Team Crab Eyes 25.3 pounds

Biggest Tuna: Team Crab Eyes 16.9 pound Yellow Fin

Biggest Fish Overall: Team Sonny Boy 52.9 pounds Wahoo

Bahamian Champion: Team Family Circus

A huge thank you to our local and international sponsors listed below. Without their generosity, the tournament would not have been such an overwhelming success.

King Sailfish Mounts, Pelagic, Saltwater professional Consultants, Xtratuf, Costa del Mar Sunglasses, Dry Case, Strike Point Tackle, FishTrack, Spooled Up Tackle, Airgate Aviation, Albury’s Ferry Service, Moyes tackle, Keep Em Wet Fishing, Fishing Tease, Fairbanks Custom, and Gingerona.

